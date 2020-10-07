Perion Network Increases Second Half 2020 Financial Guidance and Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – today increased its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2020. The improved outlook is driven by a faster recovery of the Company’s advertising business.
“We experienced encouraging trends within our advertising segment during the third quarter which has enhanced our visibility and bolstered our 2020 outlook,” commented Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO. “We look forward to announcing our third quarter financial results later this month and providing the investment community a comprehensive update on our operations.”
|
($M)
|
H1 2020
|
Prior Guidance
|
Revised Guidance
|
Actual
|
H2 2020
|
Full Year 2020
|
H2 2020
|
Full Year 2020
|
Revenue
|
$126.4
|
$150-$160
|
$276-$286
|
$164-$174
|
$290-$300
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$8.7
|
$11-$13
|
$19-$21
|
$16-$18
|
$25-$27
Third Quarter Results and Conference Call
Perion will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prior to the opening of the financial markets. Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET that day. Details are as follows:
- Conference ID: 3939260
- Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-800-289-0438
- Dial-in number from Israel: 1809 212 883
- Dial-in number (other international): 1-323-794-2423
- Playback available until Wednesday, November 4, 2020 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 3939260 for the replay.
- Link to the live webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/
About Perion Network Ltd.
0 Kommentare