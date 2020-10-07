 

Perion Network Increases Second Half 2020 Financial Guidance and Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – today increased its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2020. The improved outlook is driven by a faster recovery of the Company’s advertising business.

“We experienced encouraging trends within our advertising segment during the third quarter which has enhanced our visibility and bolstered our 2020 outlook,” commented Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO. “We look forward to announcing our third quarter financial results later this month and providing the investment community a comprehensive update on our operations.”

($M)

H1 2020

Prior Guidance

Revised Guidance

Actual

H2 2020

Full Year 2020

H2 2020

Full Year 2020

Revenue

$126.4

$150-$160

$276-$286

$164-$174

$290-$300

Adjusted EBITDA

$8.7

$11-$13

$19-$21

$16-$18

$25-$27

Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Perion will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prior to the opening of the financial markets. Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET that day. Details are as follows:

  • Conference ID: 3939260
  • Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-800-289-0438
  • Dial-in number from Israel: 1809 212 883
  • Dial-in number (other international): 1-323-794-2423
  • Playback available until Wednesday, November 4, 2020 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 3939260 for the replay.
  • Link to the live webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Seite 1 von 4
Perion Network Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Clover Health, a Next-Generation Medicare Advantage Insurer, Announces Plans to Become ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Undertone Hires Advanced TV Industry Leader Todd Cohen to Spearhead Video/CTV Sales