Perion Network Increases Second Half 2020 Financial Guidance and Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – today increased its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2020. The improved outlook is driven by a faster recovery of the Company’s advertising business.

“We experienced encouraging trends within our advertising segment during the third quarter which has enhanced our visibility and bolstered our 2020 outlook,” commented Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO. “We look forward to announcing our third quarter financial results later this month and providing the investment community a comprehensive update on our operations.”