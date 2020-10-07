 

DGAP-News 777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for real estate investments in the DACH region

777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for real estate investments in the DACH region

777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for real estate investments in the DACH region

  • Successful founders of Corestate Capital join forces to arrange club deal real estate projects in the DACH region
  • Strategic focus will be on off-market investments with value-added and opportunistic return profiles in the innovative residential and commercial real estate sectors
  • Current market environment offers attractive opportunities for investments in properties with development potential

Baar-Zug (Switzerland), October 7, 2020. 777 Capital Partners AG (777 Capital Partners) is an investment boutique for innovative, sustainable and profitable real estate investments in the DACH region. The company, based in Baar-Zug (Switzerland), was founded by Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber. 777 Capital Partners offers its investment partners access to off-market deals in the innovative residential and commercial real estate segments. The investment focus will be on real estate with value enhancement potential in economically strong locations. Their value-added investment approach targets to develop properties, create long long-term value and sustainably upgrade the neighborhoods. To achieve optimal performance for the investment partners, 777 Capital Partners combines many years of real estate expertise with excellent market knowledge.

Experienced management team with proven track record
The management of 777 Capital Partners has an excellent network in the real estate industry and a solid track record of successful real estate transactions. The founders Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber look back on a long and successful partnership. Among other things, they have built up the real estate business of Cerberus Capital in Germany and founded the investment manager Corestate Capital, which is listed on the SDAX of the German stock exchange.

