Havertys Reports Sales for Third Quarter

Havertys sales for the third quarter 2020 increased 3.9% to $217.5 million, compared with $209.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. On a comparable store basis, sales for the quarter increased 4.0%. Comparable store sales include those made on our website and in stores, and excludes locations opened, closed or otherwise non-comparable during the last 12 months.

Revenue is recognized when merchandise is delivered to the customer. Total written sales for the third quarter of 2020 were up 22.8% and written comparable store sales rose 22.6% over the same period last year.

Havertys stores closed on March 19 and deliveries were halted on March 21. Havertys reopened 103 stores on May 1 and the remaining 17 were opened by June 20 with reduced personnel and operating hours. Deliveries resumed on May 5 with reduced personnel and capacity. Sales for the first nine months of 2020 totaled $506.9 million, compared with $588.5 million in 2019, representing a decrease of 13.9%. The computation of comparable store sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is not meaningful since all stores were closed for a length of time during this period.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and CEO, said, “We are experiencing very strong business after reopening in May. Our delivery capacity is now reaching pre-closure levels, but demand is outpacing product availability in certain categories. We remain encouraged as customers continue to place orders in spite of the longer delivery time frames. Our teams remain focused on serving our customers and keeping our workplaces safe.”

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

