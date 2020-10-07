 

DGAP-Adhoc RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG submits request for exclusion of the minority shareholders of Renk Aktiengesellschaft

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2020, 12:21  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RENK AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Funds
RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG submits request for exclusion of the minority shareholders of Renk Aktiengesellschaft

07-Oct-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, 7 October 2020. Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) („Rebecca BidCo") today notified Renk Aktiengesellschaft („RENK"), that it holds  RENK shares repre-senting more than 90% of RENK's registered share capital. At the same time, Rebecca BidCo submitted the request pursuant to Sec. 62 para. 1 und para. 5 of the German Transformation Act (UmwG) in conjunction with Sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) that RENK's general shareholders' meeting shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Rebecca BidCo in exchange for an adequate cash compensation in connection with a merger of RENK into Rebecca BidCo (merger squeeze-out - verschmelzungsrechtlicher Squeeze-out).
The amount of the adequate cash compensation to be determined by Rebecca BidCo will be notified by Rebecca BidCo to RENK separately in due time and will subsequently be published by RENK. The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is dependent on the approval by RENK's general shareholders' meeting and the entry of the squeeze-out resolution and the mer-ger into the commercial registers at the seat of RENK and Rebecca BidCo, respectively.



Contact:
Mr Florian Hofbauer
CEO

Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg

+49 (0) 821 5700 215

07-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RENK AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: 0821-5700-266
Fax: 0821-5700-573
E-mail: winfried.vogl@renk.biz
Internet: https://www.renk-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007850000, DE0007850000
WKN: 785000
Listed: Regulated Market in Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1139383

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139383  07-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139383&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRenk vormals Zahnraederfabrik Renk Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Renk AG - Übernahme- und Abfindungskandidat mit Kurspotential
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% ...
Auszeichnung für herausragende Compliance-Projekte: 'ECEC-Award 2020' geht an die Le Groupe La Poste
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED REVENUE IN Q3 2020
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG english
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: Company files for the opening of insolvency proceedings
DGAP-Adhoc: AutoBank AG: ABSICHTSVEREINBARUNGEN (LETTERS OF INTENT) FÜR KAPITALERHÖHUNG BZW ZEICHNUNG VON ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG stellt Verlangen auf Ausschluss der Minderheitsaktionäre der Renk Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG stellt Verlangen auf Ausschluss der Minderheitsaktionäre der Renk Aktiengesellschaft

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:32 Uhr
960
Renk AG - Übernahme- und Abfindungskandidat mit Kurspotential