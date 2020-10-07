Trane Helps Bring K-12 Students Back to School with Indoor Air Quality Solutions

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) play a critical role in creating proper indoor air quality. ASHRAE guidelines to address COVID-19 in the reopening of schools indicate that making changes to the operation of HVAC systems can mitigate exposure to airborne contaminants.

As the school year progresses in various formats, Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – introduces expanded services to help schools evaluate, implement and fund indoor air quality improvements in their buildings.

“As schools bring back students for part-time or full-time in-person learning, healthy indoor air quality is a chief concern alongside other safety practices including wearing masks and social distancing,” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas at Trane Technologies. “HVAC systems, properly applied, are an important aspect of addressing environmental concerns within a school.”

Trane Indoor Air Quality Assessment and Isolation Space Evaluation

A thorough assessment is a helpful starting point for schools to understand their indoor air quality needs. The Trane Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) assessment focuses on four critical pillars of indoor air quality – dilute, exhaust, contain and clean. The fact-based assessment equips school building managers with a clear and cost-effective roadmap for improvements that will bring facilities into alignment with CDC and industry recommendations.

The Trane IAQ Assessment now includes a supplemental isolation space evaluation to help schools better prepare for scenarios where students or staff experience symptoms while on campus. The evaluation can help schools create an isolation space in line with industry recommendations, including stringent guidelines for air exchanges, negative pressurization and other criteria.

Comprehensive Indoor Air Quality Solutions

Trane’s comprehensive suite of solutions address conditions and recommendations across all four critical pillars of indoor air quality, including cleaning the environment to actively reduce the number of microbiologicals that may be in the air or on surfaces. Air cleaning technologies range from high-rated MERV or HEPA filters, to Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) and photocatalytic oxidation.

To meet the evolving needs of schools and increased demand for air cleaning solutions, Trane now offers Synexis-made Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHPTM) solutions to K-12 schools in the U.S. to help reduce the presence of viruses, bacteria, and mold in the air and on surfaces. Synexis is the sole developer of the process by which naturally occurring humidity and oxygen are taken from the air to create DHPTM, which reduces the presence of unwanted microbes that may be present in the air and on surfaces, continuously improving indoor air quality and surface cleanliness. Synexis solutions can be integrated into a school’s existing HVAC system or used as a portable, standalone unit in any room to treat the air and any surface the air touches, making it an ideal application for school isolation spaces, classrooms and high traffic areas like cafeterias and hallways.