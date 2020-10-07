 

Nanotech Secures Multi-year Brand Protection Contract with CONCACAF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of authentication labels to protect licensed merchandise for the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). Concacaf is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, serving 41 Member Associations.

Secured with Nanotech’s LiveOptik technology, the labels will be used for Concacaf events and competitions. The Concacaf Gold Cup is held every two years and is Concacaf’s largest event. Last year’s final match between the Mexico and USA men’s national teams was attended by 60,000+ fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field and viewed by a record audience of 8.5 million from across the region.

Identification markers including serialization, covert elements, and a suite of other unique identifiers coupled with Nanotech’s technology will be employed to fight counterfeit merchandise and report royalties from licensees to Concacaf for the Gold Cup in July 2021. Only verified Concacaf licensees will be permitted to purchase the labels supplied by Nanotech.

The Company’s advanced authentication technology combines movement, depth and colour and seamlessly integrates into hangtags for merchandise, smart packaging of sports goods, multiple substrates, and invites consumers and fans to engage with the products to ensure that it is genuine. Nanotech’s products for sports brand protection include foils, pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) security labels, and online brand protection solutions.

“Nanotech has a very positive track record in brand protection and this agreement will really benefit Concacaf as we explore exciting new merchandise options for our 2021 Gold Cup. It will enable us to protect our products and brands, and it will provide fans with the certainty of knowing that when they purchase team jerseys, memorabilia or other goods at our events, and from our licensed vendors, they will be buying the real thing,” said Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer, Heidi Pellerano.

