 

Step-out drilling at O’Brien intersects 92.89 g/t Au over 2.60 m, 47.10 g/t Au over 2.50 m and 45.33 g/t Au over 2.20 m highlighting lateral expansion of the first mineralized trend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 12:30  |  38   |   |   

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 60,000 m exploration drill program at its O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.

Highlights

Shallow high-grade intercepts suggest an opportunity to expand resources in the gap between the old O’Brien mine and the upper part of the first high-grade trend

  • Hole OB-20-153 intersected multiple mineralized intercepts outside defined resources approximately halfway between the first mineralized trend and the old O’Brien Mine, including;
    • 92.89 g/t Au over 2.60 m (vertical depth of 230 m);
    • 47.10 g/t over 2.50 m (vertical depth of 150 m),
    • Both intercepts were obtained outside current resources west of the first mineralized trend along with visible gold showings
  • These intercepts were obtained above and to the east/west of historical high-grade intercepts of 43.37 g/t Au over 1.31 m and 124.57 g/t over 0.82 m, all of which are currently excluded from the 2019 resource estimate
  • Assays are pending for hole OB-20-168 which intersected visible gold in two sections, 295 m and 330 m respectively below hole OB-20-153 and west of current resources (See Visible Gold in hole OB-20-168 and OB-20-153)
  • OB-20-153 along with previously released and historical high-grade intercepts highlights an opportunity for significant resource growth in gap between the old O’Brien mine and currently defined resources in the first mineralized trend.

Deeper drilling highlights potential for resource growth in the first mineralized trend both to the east and west, below the boundary of currently defined resources

  • Hole OB-20-148W1 returned 45.33 g/t Au over 2.20 m core length (vertical depth of 700 m) immediately below and at western boundary of current resources within the first mineralized trend.
    • The intercept was obtained more than 125 m west of other high-grade intercepts including 16.76 g/t over 4.00 m, 37.76 g/t over 2.00 m and 66.71 g/t over 4.70 m.
    • In addition, OB-20-148 intersected 5.47 g/t over 2.00 m, approximately 150 m below OB-20-148W1.
    • Results highlight the potential to expand mineralization to the west towards the old O’Brien Mine
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
Samsung Bioepis and Biogen Announce EMA Filing Acceptance of SB11, a Proposed Biosimilar ...
Bombardier’s Most Accessible Business Jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, Enters Service
Scottie Resources Reports Initial Drill Results, Including 109.4 g/t Gold and 32.4 g/t Silver Over ...
RedHill Biopharma to Present at BIO Investor and BIO-Europe 2020 Virtual Conferences
Titel
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...