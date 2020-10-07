Step-out drilling at O’Brien intersects 92.89 g/t Au over 2.60 m, 47.10 g/t Au over 2.50 m and 45.33 g/t Au over 2.20 m highlighting lateral expansion of the first mineralized trend

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 60,000 m exploration drill program at its O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.

Shallow high-grade intercepts suggest an opportunity to expand resources in the gap between the old O’Brien mine and the upper part of the first high-grade trend

Hole OB-20-153 intersected multiple mineralized intercepts outside defined resources approximately halfway between the first mineralized trend and the old O’Brien Mine, including; 92.89 g/t Au over 2.60 m (vertical depth of 230 m); 47.10 g/t over 2.50 m (vertical depth of 150 m), Both intercepts were obtained outside current resources west of the first mineralized trend along with visible gold showings

These intercepts were obtained above and to the east/west of historical high-grade intercepts of 43.37 g/t Au over 1.31 m and 124.57 g/t over 0.82 m, all of which are currently excluded from the 2019 resource estimate

Assays are pending for hole OB-20-168 which intersected visible gold in two sections, 295 m and 330 m respectively below hole OB-20-153 and west of current resources (See Visible Gold in hole OB-20-168 and OB-20-153)

OB-20-153 along with previously released and historical high-grade intercepts highlights an opportunity for significant resource growth in gap between the old O’Brien mine and currently defined resources in the first mineralized trend.



Deeper drilling highlights potential for resource growth in the first mineralized trend both to the east and west, below the boundary of currently defined resources