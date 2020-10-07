 

Invitation Homes Announces $375 Million Joint Venture with Rockpoint to Acquire Single-Family Rental Homes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 12:45  |  36   |   |   

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Rockpoint Group, L.L.C. (“Rockpoint”) to form a joint venture partnership (“JV”) that will acquire single-family homes to operate as rental residences.

“In Rockpoint, we have found a high-integrity partner who shares our commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience that puts residents first. We believe both the fundamentals in our sector and the need for high-quality rental housing in the US are as strong as they have been in our company’s history, and we are thrilled to be expanding the channels through which we can invest for the benefit of our local communities and our shareholders,” said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes.

“We view this investment as an opportunity to supplement our long-standing focus on for-rent housing across the United States through a partnership with a proven industry leader in the single-family rental sector,” said Rockpoint co-founder, Keith Gelb. “We are thrilled to be investing alongside Invitation Homes and to be part of the housing solution in America by expanding quality of choice for those seeking homes for lease in areas with attractive supply and demand fundamentals.”

The JV will be capitalized with a total equity commitment of $375 million, of which $75 million (20%) will be committed by Invitation Homes and $300 million (80%) will be committed by Rockpoint. A total of over $1 billion (including debt) is expected to be deployed by the JV to acquire and renovate single-family homes in attractive locations in markets within the Western US, Southeast US, Florida, and Texas, where Invitation Homes already owns homes. The homes are expected to be of similarly high quality and similar characteristics to the homes in Invitation Homes’ existing portfolio.

Invitation Homes will provide investment, asset management, and property management services to the JV, for which it will earn asset management and property management fees and have the opportunity to earn a promoted interest subject to certain performance thresholds. Invitation Homes also maintains the ability in all markets to continue deploying capital from its own balance sheet to acquire homes for the Invitation Homes portfolio, concurrent with the JV’s deployment of capital, in accordance with pre-specified targets.

Seite 1 von 3
Invitation Homes Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Keysight’s Open RAN Test Solutions Support Validation of the Qualcomm 5G Radio Access Network ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call