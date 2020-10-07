 

Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 12:44  |  63   |   |   

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) (“Fiverr”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the Offering, Fiverr expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The final terms of the Notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering. When issued, the Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Fiverr. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears, and the Notes will mature on November 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 1, 2025, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of the Notes only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of the Notes at any time until the close of business on the third scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date regardless of such conditions. Conversions of the Notes will be settled in cash, ordinary shares of Fiverr or a combination thereof, at Fiverr’s election.

Fiverr may not redeem the Notes prior to November 5, 2023, except in the event of certain tax law changes. On or after November 5, 2023, Fiverr may redeem, for cash, all or part of the Notes if the last reported sale price of its ordinary shares has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Fiverr provides notice of the redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Holders of the Notes will have the right to require Fiverr to repurchase all or a portion of their Notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the Notes) at a cash repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding the fundamental change repurchase date.

