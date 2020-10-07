Argosy International Inc. Increases Export Compliance Productivity by 75% with Descartes Visual Compliance

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Argosy International Inc., a leading supplier of advanced composites, honeycomb core materials, aerospace coatings and related engineered materials, is using Descartes Visual Compliance to automate denied party screening and export classification as it grows its overseas business.



“By automating screening of our trade partner database against denied party lists and determining appropriate export license requirements, Argosy has realized a 75% productivity gain in our compliance practice,” said Amy Chen, Quality and Compliance Manager at Argosy International Inc. “Descartes Visual Compliance has allowed us to focus more resources on international growth, better mitigate risk and ensure we achieve 100% trade compliance rates.”