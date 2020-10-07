 

TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 12:50  |  24   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

