 

VSBLTY APPOINTS THOMAS D. HAYS, III TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, announced that Thomas D. Hays, III has been added to the firm’s Board of Directors.

A prominent investor, Hays also serves on the advisory board of Egis Capital Partners and was the recipient of the Refinancing Deal of the Year award from M&A Advisor. Previously he was Chair of the Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania, where he remains on the board.

VSBLTY also announced that it has retained RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC) and iRPub to provide investor relations, marketing communications and education support services for the Company.

RBMG* is a leading U.S. corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory. With corporate offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut, RBMG helps clients build relationships with niche U.S. stakeholders utilizing digital techniques, AI and machine learning to improve traditional client IR initiatives and penetrate new markets.

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, iRPub** provides retail investor education and marketing engagement services. The firm is a media network that leverages online marketing channels to connect companies with retail investors. It helps companies to educate, inform and engage individuals interested in investment opportunities.

The company further announced that it has granted 2,850,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.17 cents for a period of five years. The options will vest quarterly over a one-year period, are subject to regulatory approval, and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd. 

