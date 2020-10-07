 

Visteon to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, Oct. 29

07.10.2020   

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) plans to release its third-quarter 2020 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 29. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 866-411-5196  
Outside U.S./Canada: 970-297-2404

Conference ID: 9459369

(Call approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 9459369. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, and embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

Follow Visteon:

