AGTC Joins the My Retina Tracker Program as a New Scientific Collaborator

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Blueprint Genetics, and Foundation Fighting Blindness, announce today that AGTC, a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, will join the My Retina Tracker Program as a new scientific collaborator to enhance development of its investigational gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The My Retina Tracker Program, a collaboration between Blueprint Genetics, Foundation Fighting Blindness and InformedDNA, is an open access, no-cost program that offers individuals with IRDs easy access to high-quality genetic diagnostics and genetic counseling. This program has become one of the largest volume genetic testing initiatives for IRDs globally.



As a scientific collaborator, AGTC will have access to specific deidentified genetic data and expert healthcare providers to help AGTC rapidly identify potential candidates eligible for their clinical trials. AGTC’s initial focus in the collaboration will be X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), specifically RPGR-associated disease. Disease-causing variants in RPGR are the third most common cause of IRDs. AGTC has initiated an expansion of its Phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical trial and is planning to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in early 2021 in males with XLRP with a pathogenic variant in the RPGR gene.

“We are delighted to be among the scientific collaborators in the My Retina Tracker Program who share our mission of improving the vision of patients with IRDs. Patient registries are a rich source of information for sponsors of clinical trials, particularly for rare diseases, where patient identification can be more challenging,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “The critical genetic data from the My Retina Tracker Program will benefit current and future patients as it is an important step in being able to participate in clinical trials that may lead to effective treatments for these diseases. We thank all the registrant participants for their contribution to a greater understanding of these conditions.”