Mondelēz International Invests in Global Center for Sustainable Cocoa Farming Solutions

Unveils global cocoa crop science technical center in Pasuruan, Indonesia to support sustainable cocoa farming practices and drive positive change for farmers and communities

Cocoa is at the heart of chocolate and demand is growing, with Asia set to become the second largest consumer of cocoa ingredients in the world



Supports sustainable, scalable cocoa farming practices by investing in Mondelēz International’s global center for cocoa crop science in Pasuruan, Indonesia

Part of the Company’s long-term goal is to drive sustainable growth at scale, securing a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa through science-based collaboration with industry, governments, farmers and communities.



JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today opened its state-of-the-art cocoa crop science technical center in Pasuruan, Indonesia. The center enables Mondelēz International to develop and promote better cocoa farming practices, continuing its work with farming communities, suppliers and partners around the world. It represents an important step in the company’s mission to lead the future of snacking by securing a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa, so consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

As one of the world’s largest buyers of cocoa for chocolate, the sustainability of the cocoa farming industry is key to Mondelēz International’s long-term growth in Asia and around the world. “Cocoa is at the heart of chocolate, and demand is growing, with Asia set to become the second-largest consumer of cocoa ingredients. Mondelēz International is determined to meet that demand in the right way by creating a thriving cocoa sector,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, Executive Vice President and President, Asia, Middle East and Africa for Mondelēz International. “Consumers also expect more from their favourite brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate. People want delicious snacks they feel good about eating, know where ingredients come from and produced in ways that are better for the environment and communities. We need to secure a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa and other raw materials we use to create the snacks our consumers love.”