 

OMNIQ’s AI Solution to Integrate with Zebra Technologies in Creating an Advanced Logistics Yard Management System

  • OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision technology to be used in Zebra MotionWorks location solution to increase efficiency of yard logistics operations

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Zebra Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, to offer an AI-based yard management solution that incorporates real-time location capabilities with accurate and automated identification and tracking capabilities to optimize asset flow within manufacturing and distribution centers.  Yard management systems are key components of supply chain logistics management, bridging transportation systems with supply for manufacturing and warehouse management systems.   

OMNIQ’s proprietary Neural Network-based algorithm, which provides accurate automated vehicle recognition (VRS) and container recognition capabilities, will be used in the Zebra MotionWorks location solution. The system automates the identification of assets such as trucks, trailers, and containers, the tracking of locations, and the status and motion of assets and other resources, allowing customers to monitor and manage these assets and their cargo with increased control, minimized downtime and maximized performance. By having actionable insights from quantifiable, real-time data and enhanced visibility of goods and assets, customers can better streamline workflows, ensure product replenishment, and expedite shipping in a safer and more efficient yard environment.

Yard management is crucial to smooth logistics operations. Failure in one part of the process can negatively affect all aspects of operations and inhibit an operator’s ability to deliver shipments on a timely basis. For example, when a trailer goes to the wrong dock, it must be removed and the space allocated to the correct trailer, causing a significant delay. These issues and many other challenges can adversely impact efficiencies and create costly delays.   An effective yard management solution is important in improving worker productivity, dock planning, streamlining the movement of goods and optimizing vehicle movement.

