 

Calibre Mining Reports Strong Third Quarter Gold Production; Cash on hand at Quarter End Increased by 124% to $56 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce summary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (all amounts in United States dollars).

Q3 2020: Summary/Highlights

  • Gold production: 45,341 ounces
    • Libertad mill: 23,262 ounces
    • Limon mill: 22,079 ounces
  • Gold sales: 44,842 ounces
  • Cash on hand: $56 million
    • Represents a $31 million increase from June 30, 2020
  • Received approvals and commenced development of the Pavon Norte open pit mine
    • Initial ore deliveries to the Libertad mill expected in the first quarter of 2021
    • Utilizing Company’s “Hub-and-Spoke” operating philosophy
  • Announced multi-year production and cost outlook
    • Libertad1 (2021-2023 average)
      • Gold production: 120,000 ounces
      • All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”2): $906/ounce
    • Limon (2021-2031)
      • Gold production: 50,000 - 70,000 ounces
      • AISC2: $900 - $1,100/ounce
  • Acquired remaining 70% interest in Eastern Borosi Project from IAMGOLD
    • Inferred Resource3
      • 4.4 million tonnes averaging 4.93 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag
      • Containing 700,500 ounces of Au and 11.3 million ounces of Ag
    • Located approximately 400 km by road from the Libertad Complex
  • High-grade drill results reported at Limon, including
    • 149.4 g/t Au over 4.8 metres at Panteon underground
    • 7.21 g/t Au over 7.6 metres at Limon open pit
  • Ongoing 80,000 metre drilling program
    • Combination of infill, resource expansion and discovery drilling
    • 14 drill rigs currently active

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “Production of 45,341 ounces clearly demonstrates the benefits of our ‘Hub-and-Spoke’ operating philosophy. The drilling program has ramped up to fourteen rigs with a focus on targets that could quickly translate into organic growth and free cash flow, given our surplus processing capacity at Libertad. With the consolidation of the Eastern Borosi Gold Project, which hosts 700,500 ounces of gold, the focus there has shifted from a stand-alone operation that had to carry in excess of $100 million in CAPEX, to considering the Eastern Borosi as the next satellite pit for the Libertad complex.”

Calibre die neue Meisteraktie von Goldherz!