ZEISS partners with Microsoft for better patient care through data-driven healthcare and to enhance quality and efficiency in manufacturing (FOTO)
OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY, and REDMOND, WASH. (ots) - Today, ZEISS Group and Microsoft
Corp. announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate ZEISS'
transformation into a digital services provider that is embracing a cloud-first
approach. By standardizing its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure as its
preferred cloud platform, ZEISS will be able to provide its customers with
enhanced digital experiences, address changing market needs more quickly and
increase its productivity.
Leveraging Azure high-performance compute, AI, and IoT services, ZEISS will work
with Microsoft to provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with new
quality management solutions, enable microchip manufacturers to build more
powerful, energy-efficient microchips and deliver new digital healthcare
solutions for improved clinical workflows, enhanced treatments, and device
maintenance. Furthermore, ZEISS will create a seamless experience for its
customers through one digital platform and manage all digital ZEISS products
through one cloud-native platform to enhance continuous and agile product
development.
Microsoft's datacenter regions around the globe help meet the regional needs of
ZEISS' customers while delivering against highest security, privacy and
resiliency standards. ZEISS will build on Microsoft's experience in software
development to grow its own digital capabilities while helping Microsoft enhance
its customer-driven product innovation through deep industry insights.
About ZEISS
ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the
fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS
Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 6.4 billion euros in its four
segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research,
Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2019). For its
customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions
for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the
life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for
diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is
also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by
the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global
demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera
lenses and binoculars. With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like
digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is
shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics
and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable
investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and
continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. With over 31,000
employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 sales
and service companies, 30 production sites and 25 development sites. Founded in
1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the
promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.
Further information at http://www.zeiss.com
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era
of an intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every
person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Microsoft Media Relations
WE Communications for Microsoft
(425) 638-7777
mailto:rrt@we-worldwide.com
Press contact:
ZEISS Group
Jörg Nitschke, Group Spokesman
Phone: +49 7364 20-3242
Email: mailto:joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/4727249
OTS: Carl Zeiss AG
