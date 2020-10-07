× Artikel versenden

ZEISS partners with Microsoft for better patient care through data-driven healthcare and to enhance quality and efficiency in manufacturing (FOTO)

Today, ZEISS Group and Microsoft Corp. announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate ZEISS' transformation into a digital services provider that is embracing a cloud-first approach. By standardizing its equipment and processes on …





