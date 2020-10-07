 

IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to Digitise the End-to-End Life Cycle of a Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 13:00  |  58   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC - a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd ("DDCM or agora"). DDCM is a UK based fintech company, providing technology to enhance, upgrade and improve communication and processes from a bond's issuance to repayment at its term. DDCM is developing its agoraSoftware solution to digitise the end-to-end life cycle of a bond. This technology will revolutionise the experience of issuers, investment banks and downstream service providers in the international bond markets.

agoraSoftware utilises market leading Distributed Ledger Technology (R3's Corda Enterprise) paving the way for digital securities that comply with existing regulations, enhance information sharing and eliminate costly reconciliations whilst maintaining privacy. This technology revolutionises and enhances the entire life cycle of bonds where processes have not fundamentally changed for decades. It aims to connect all major bond market participants from issuers, investment banks, issuing and paying agents and other service providers to a single golden source of critical bond information avoiding the need for the manual and duplicative input by each party to its own data silo. This information is digitally signed and made available as structured data in a permissioned and controlled manner to participants throughout the life cycle of a bond, eliminating the need for continuous reconciliation. By operating in a digital environment from inception, market participants will also benefit from the ability to embed and utilise "smart contracts" to govern and manage lifecycle functions in alignment with the natural language legal agreements, which define and govern their security operations.

"Our latest strategic partnership with agora delivers customers with direct access to their revolutionary, cutting-edge software which will be delivered via IPC's world-class infrastructure," says Robert Coole, Vice President Cloud Technologies, IPC. "By leveraging our trusted Connexus Cloud financial ecosystem, Agora's innovative end-to-end solution is instantly accessible in our marketplace to a global community of over 110,000 users and nearly 7,000 market participants."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Metamaterials Market Size Worth USD 3.61 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 23.6%: Emergen Research
Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of Over 11% During The ...
Basware Updates Developer Website, Bolsters API Library to Enable Faster and Easier Integration for ...
Cloud Storage Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 222.25 Billion By 2027 - Valuates Reports
The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is projected to be worth USD 9.3 billion by 2030, ...
Aquaculture-Focused Investment Team Intros Peritus Capital, Expands to Full ESG Mandate
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease