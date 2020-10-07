 

SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal secures media rights for Belgian national D1 league

SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal secures media rights for Belgian national D1 league

07.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal secures media rights for Belgian national D1 league

- sporttotal to stream matches of the national D1, along with the D2 and D3 leagues

- Long-term cooperation with Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), L'Association des Clubs Francophones de Football (ACFF) and Voetball Vlaanderen (VV)

- Streaming rights for the matches of 128 clubs in the Flemish and Walloon regions

- Around 1,000 venues in Germany and Europe to be equipped with cameras in the future

Cologne, 7 October 2020. sporttotal, one of Germany's largest multi-sport streaming platforms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5), will be medialising Belgian football at national and regional levels together with RBFA, ACFF and VV in the context of the cooperation. sporttotal is to broadcast the matches of 128 clubs in the Flanders and Walloon regions. The Belgian D1, D2 and D3 leagues correspond to the 3rd, 4th and 5th leagues in Germany. The agreement between the federations and sporttotal to medialise Belgian football will run for five years, with an option to renew by a further three years. sporttotal is acquiring the exclusive right to stream the matches of the national D1 league using camera systems that are based on artificial intelligence automatic production. Installations of the sporttotal camera systems in the venues are to commence in the next few weeks.

sporttotal ramps up activities in Belgium
Cooperating with the Belgian football federations will extend sporttotal's offerings, with sporttotal contributing four years of experience in the German market. Backed by this technical and operational expertise, sporttotal will forge ahead with the medialisation, together with the clubs. Thanks to medialisation and enhanced visibility sponsors and advertising partners will be able to benefit from attractive market opportunities. In addition, other national and local cooperations with Belgian media partners are at the planning stage.

