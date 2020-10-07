Trane Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its third quarter earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Trane Technologies website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.