Cardiovascular Systems Announces Presentation of Data From Large Coronary Orbital Atherectomy Study at the TCT Connect 2020 Conference

Severe calcification of coronary lesions represents a major challenge when aiming for optimal stent delivery, expansion and apposition as well as minimizing procedural complications. CSI’s Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) was the first technology to gain FDA approval for this application, has a unique ability to treat both superficial and deep calcium, and has been used successfully over 85,000 times to address this need to optimally treat severely calcified coronary lesions.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that results from a large retrospective observational study of coronary orbital atherectomy will be released at TCT Connect 2020 .

This is a large retrospective observational study from a high volume, tertiary center treating complex severely calcified de novo coronary lesions that underwent lesion preparation with OAS before stent deployment.

Presentation: Orbital Atherectomy System for Treating De Novo, Severely Calcified Coronary Lesions: A Tertiary Center Experience Authors: Nirat Beohar, MD, Juan M. Vinardell MD, Carlos Podesta MD, Nafees Mohammed MD, Todd Heimowitz DO, Christian Koelbl MD PhD, Helen Parise PhD, Ajay Kirtane, MD SM Date/Time: Embargo lifts October 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. ET

About Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

CAD is a life-threatening condition and a leading cause of death in men and women in the United States. CAD occurs when a fatty material called plaque builds up on the walls of arteries that supply blood to the heart. The plaque buildup causes the arteries to harden and narrow (atherosclerosis), reducing blood flow. The risk of CAD increases if a person has one or more of the following: high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, diabetes, or family history of early heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, 16.3 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with CAD, the most common form of heart disease. Heart disease claims more than 600,000 lives in the United States each year. According to estimates, significant arterial calcium is present in nearly 40% of patients undergoing a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Significant calcium contributes to poor outcomes and higher treatment costs in coronary interventions when traditional therapies are used, including a significantly higher occurrence of death and major adverse cardiac events (MACE).