Orthofix Launches O-GENESIS Graft Delivery System and New Hydrated, Ready-to-Use AlloQuent Structural Allograft Q-PACK

Orthofix Medical Inc . (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the launch of its new O-GENESIS Graft Delivery System during the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2020 virtual annual meeting. A complete bone graft delivery system, the O-GENESIS Graft Delivery System is designed to deliver allograft, autograft or synthetic bone graft to orthopedic surgical sites. The company is also introducing the AlloQuent Structural Allograft Q-Pack, a hydrated, ready-to-use form of cervical and lumbar spacers for allograft procedures.

“Orthofix is committed to continuous technology innovation and expanding solutions to improve operating room efficiencies,” said Kevin Kenny, Global President of Orthofix Spine. “The unique design of the O-GENESIS Graft Delivery System enables one-handed delivery of bone graft material in a precise and controlled manner to aid surgeons with the targeted placement of biologics during orthopedic surgeries. Additionally, we are pleased to offer the new AlloQuent Structural Allograft in Q-Pack that allows for immediate use with no downtime for rehydrating. Both of these demonstrate our commitment to providing surgeons with easy-to-use solutions to meet the needs of their patients.”

The O-GENESIS Graft Delivery System works hand-in-hand with our flagship biologic solution, the Trinity ELITE Allograft with viable cells, processed exclusively for Orthofix by MTF Biologics. Designed with ergonomics in mind, the system enables single-handed delivery and features two streamlined loading options to accommodate a versatile choice of other bone graft materials, such as fiberFUSE Demineralized Bone Matrix.*

The AlloQuent Structural Allografts are precision-machined cervical and lumbar spacers. Orthofix has partnered with MTF Biologics to launch AlloQuent in the new Q-Pack Technology − a zero rehydration technology designed to help eliminate preparation time while preserving the mechanical properties of the allograft. AlloQuent structural allografts offer procedure specific spacers with surgical efficiency in ready-to-use packaging.

*Data on file with Orthofix Medical.

