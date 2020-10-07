 

Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that its products, including the Purefarma and Pura Vida brands, are available for purchase on the Patient Choice online platform. Patient Choice is a Health Canada licensed virtual portal that gives medical cannabis patients across Canada the flexibility to buy products from a range of licensed producers and processors. Heritage joins other well-known suppliers on Patient Choice.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Patient Choice to enable greater patient access and choice for medical cannabis,” said Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “Not only are we expanding the reach of our award-winning Purefarma and Pura Vida products across Canada, we’re also offering them in service of our shared goal to enhance people’s ability to get medical cannabis in whatever form they want on one convenient platform.”

"Medical cannabis patients deserve convenience, choice, and competitive pricing,” said Joel Taylor, co-founder of Patient Choice. “Through our licensed Patient Choice medical sales platform, we're proud to offer patients a wide range of high-quality Canadian products, and we're excited to make Heritage's full spectrum tinctures and vapes available."

Heritage’s products have a strong customer following supported by multiple industry awards. Pura Vida THC and CBD extract products have received first place awards in the 2016 Emerald Cannabis Cup. In the 2017 High Times Cannabis Cup, they also placed first in the Best Vaporizer and Sativa Concentrate categories and took second place for both Indica and Hybrid Concentrates. In the 2018 Emerald Cannabis Cup, Pura Vida placed first and third in the concentrate and flower categories.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that owns two Health Canada approved licensed producers, Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both of which also have industrial hemp licenses. Working under its licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, that provide extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. As the parent company, Heritage provides the synergies and resources for its subsidiaries to advance their medical and adult use products and services both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

