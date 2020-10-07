 

XPO Logistics Partners with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced a new partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). XPO is committing financial support to HACU to advance the organization’s objectives, which include fair access to higher education and career opportunities for Hispanic students.

LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer, will speak on the topic of “Radical Imagination” at the HACU ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute’s Student Track on October 26, 2020. During the virtual event, Jacobs will share how students can use their personal experiences to remove boundaries, create opportunities and build a personal brand.

“We’re proud to support HACU in championing opportunities for Hispanic students,” Jacobs said. “The academic and business worlds are increasingly recognizing that diversity and inclusion are essential to success. At XPO, we value the different perspectives that come from recruiting candidates of diverse backgrounds and celebrating our employees as individuals.”          

HACU represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education in the US, Puerto Rico, Latin America and Spain. The non-profit organization is committed to helping underserved students overcome obstacles to the completion of postsecondary education.

"The ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute gives college students the opportunity to network with potential employers and gain valuable career advice,” said Antonio R. Flores, HACU president and CEO. “We thank XPO Logistics and our other corporate partners for supporting this year’s Student Track event, and we applaud their commitment to diversifying their workforces.”

Although HACU member institutions in the US represent just 17% of all higher education institutions nationwide, together they are home to two-thirds of all Hispanic college students. Through HACU, thousands of students have benefitted from internships, scholarships, precollegiate support and programs for college retention, advancement and career development.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

