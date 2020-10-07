ARKO / GPM Expands to Almost 3,000 Combined Company Operated and Wholesale Sites Across 33 States

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Holdings, Ltd. / GPM Investments, LLC (“Arko,” “GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners’ (“Empire”) fuel distribution business and retail locations. The acquisition meaningfully increases GPM’s scale and diversifies its business mix, while significantly increasing the Company’s cash flow through increased exposure to a highly ratable, consistent wholesale fuel distribution business, and brings its total site count to approximately 3,000 across 33 states.

“The completion of this highly strategic acquisition is an important milestone for Arko as we move forward with our business combination with Haymaker. This acquisition provides meaningful benefits through scale while increasing our competitiveness as an acquirer of choice,” said Arie Kotler, Chief Executive Officer of Arko and GPM. “With the closing of this transaction, we expect to double our annual fuel distribution to over 2 billion gallons on an annualized basis, while capturing significant synergies to drive increased profitability to the combined company.”

“Combined with our other strategic initiatives – including our continued core acquisition strategy as well as our planned aggressive remodeling program and compelling organic sales growth opportunities – this transaction further strengthens our confidence in our ability to drive significant growth and market share gains going forward,” said Kotler.

Steven Heyer, Chairman and CEO of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and former President and COO of the Coca-Cola Company, commented, “We could not be more excited about the closing of this transformative transaction for ARKO/GPM. It is emblematic of the tremendous opportunity set in front of the company, as well as the focused and disciplined approach that Arie and team take to executing and closing acquisitions. We believe the addition of Empire will generate meaningful value to the combined company going forward.”