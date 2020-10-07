TOP-LINE DATA ANTICIPATED IN FOURTH QUARTER 2020



AGOURA HILLS, California, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, announced the first patient enrolled this week in its Phase IV study ARTI-19. This is a global study with India to contribute at least 120 pts to the total aggregate of 3000 pts. The study evaluates the safety and efficacy of Artemisia absinthium Powder 500mg capsule (ArtiShieldTM ) in the treatment of adults with COVID-19. Top-line data from ARTI-19 is expected by end of 4Q20.

The ARTI-19 trial was recently cleared by Indian regulatory authorities, and is registered under the Clinical Trials Registry India (CTRI) with three active sites and additional sites to be added as the trial progresses and expands. ARTI-19 trial registration information can be found at: CTRI/2020/09/028044. Phase IV study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ArtiShieldTM on COVID-19 subjects as Interventional. http://ctri.nic.in/Clinicaltrials/advsearch.php . Site specific information is: 1) Government Medical College & Government General Hospital, Srikakulam, ANDHRA PRADESH. 2) Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College and Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Hospital, MAHARASHTRA. And 3) Seven Star Hospital, MAHARASHTRA

ARTI-19 in India is being conducted by Windlas Biotech Private Limited, as part of Mateon’s global effort at deploying ArtiShieldTM across India, Africa, and Latin America. Windlas is a 20-year-old company with large scale manufacturing facilities in India employing more than 1500 employees and is the 5th largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving pharma companies across the world. Abiogenesis is the Clinical Research Organization conducting the trial.

Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer and GM of AI division of Mateon, commented, “I am excited that we have achieved this milestone and will continue to push the deployment of this potentially effective and affordable therapeutic against COVID-19. My thanks to the investigators, staff, and patients for supporting this trial.”

Vuong Trieu PhD, CEO of Mateon commented, “We are very concerned with the upcoming flu season, which could exacerbate the COVID-19 situation, and are anxious to have ArtiShieldTM and possibly Trabedersen/OT-101, available to patients afflicted by this virus. These agents can act as pan-anti-viral agents and potentially target both the virus itself and the symptoms associated with the infection.”