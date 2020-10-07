 

Acreage Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced that both its new Class D “floating” shares (OTCQX: ACRDF) and Class E “fixed” shares (OTCQX: ACRHF) will commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group (“OTCQX”) on October 7, 2020.

The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets Group. The OTCQX market is reserved for established U.S. and global companies that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and disclosure to investors, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Acreage was sponsored for its OTCQX trading by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis ‎licenses and assets in the U.S. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. Acreage debuted its national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist in 2018 and its award-winning consumer brands, The Botanist and Live Resin Project ‎in 2019.‎

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the “Fixed Shares”) on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020.

