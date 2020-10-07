AnPac Bio to Receive Up To USD $8 Million Dollar Grants and Award for R&D, Product Commercialization, and Milestone Achievements
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the
United States, announced today that in recognition of its successes in leading edge life science innovations and advancements and in support of its R&D and product commercialization efforts,
AnPac Bio has obtained three grants and one rental award from various local authorities in China with a portion of the funding subject to milestone achievements. In total, these grants and award
reached approximately US$8 million. Grant and award payments or benefits are expected to be received over a few years starting from this quarter and will help AnPac Bio fund R&D and new product
commercialization.
Dr. Chris Yu, AnPac Bio’s Chairman and CEO commented: "We are pleased and thankful for the grant and award recognitions. We believe that we are well positioned to successfully execute our goals this year and in 2021, during which we will accelerate our R&D, cancer detection product commercialization in China (class III medical device) and US (Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)), and increase our revenue.”
About AnPac Bio
AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP registered clinical laboratory, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide and first in China among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as at May 2020. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.
For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.
