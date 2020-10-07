 

Emerging Markets Report Something in the Water

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the pages of the Emerging Markets Report we predictably cover the latest and greatest new ideas for technology, or science, or even a bold new product line seeking or gaining traction.

It is the stuff of a good story we seek.

But sometimes the story doesn’t glitter. Sometimes the sizzle isn’t on the surface.

Sometimes you have to dig a little deeper to see how Earth-changing a company’s business model can truly be. Today, we have to report that there is something in the water and LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is looking to fix it.

Through its subsidiary, Biopipe Global, it has developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Purecycle Inovatif to set up a 50-50 equity joint venture in Turkey.

Purecycle is engaged in waste management and sustainable environmental development with particular focus on innovative technologies. Biopipe will initially work with municipalities to install its wastewater treatment systems in parks and villages before targeting the private sector. Purecycle already has an agreement to install Biopipe in Turkey’s 3rd largest city, Izmir, and expects to add two more municipalities in the near future.

It is notable that Purecycle is already doing business in Turkey, which is not necessarily a place you simply walk into and set up a lemonade stand. What is also notable is this excerpt from Purecycle’s founder, Damla Demirel.

“Turkey will likely be facing water shortages by 2030 and approximately 21% of the population remains unconnected to central sewerage networks. Water recycling and reuse is becoming critical. … we have developed a strong interest in Biopipe from municipalities that are dissatisfied with their current systems and packaged systems, in general. Biopipe already has proven itself in Turkey and the municipalities are attracted by the low footprint, low maintenance and reusability of wastewater.”

Basically, it is predicted that Turkey will have to turn to reusing its own water supply at some point and LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is well-established in Turkey to help Turkey deal with something in the water.

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water.  The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.   

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid 20,000 dollars from Ads Cube on behalf of LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP. Please read our full disclaimer below

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
15701 State Road 50, Suite #204
Clermont, FL 34711
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...