 

DraftKings Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 32 million shares of its Class A common stock. DraftKings will sell 16 million shares of its Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders of DraftKings will sell 16 million shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $52.00 per share for a total offering size of $1.664 billion. DraftKings will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock offered by the selling stockholders. DraftKings has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4.8 million additional shares of Class A common stock.

DraftKings intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are also acting as joint passive bookrunners for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Deutsche Bank Securities, Macquarie Capital, Needham & Company, Northland Capital Markets, Rosenblatt Securities, The Benchmark Company, Truist Securities and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting either of the following underwriters: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by phone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone at (866) 471‐2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction. The offering will be made under a combined prospectus filed as part of the registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, that was declared effective by the SEC on October 6, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact
Investors: investors@draftkings.com

Media: media@draftkings.com


DraftKings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
DraftKings Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
01.10.20
Philadelphia Eagles Make DraftKings Team’s Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and Official Sports Betting Partner
28.09.20
SPACs im Kreuzfeuer der Kritik: Nikola, Virgin Galatic und DraftKings: Wie gefährlich sind Blankoscheck-Börsengänge?(1) 
24.09.20
DraftKings Deepens its Presence in Colorado with New Colorado Rockies Deal and Opening of Sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk
23.09.20
DraftKings Appoints Two New Members to the Company’s Board of Directors
16.09.20
DraftKings and New York Giants Announce Official, Exclusive Sports Betting Deal
15.09.20
Nvidia, Amazon, DraftKings, Carnival, Nikola, Fiverr, McDonald's, Novavax, BioNTech - US-Markt
14.09.20
DraftKings and ESPN Enter into Co-Exclusive Content Integration Agreement
14.09.20
ESPN Enters into Co-Exclusive Agreements with Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings
10.09.20
DraftKings Names Erik Bradbury as Company’s Chief Accounting Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2
Draftkings - Sportwettenanbieter No 1 in den USA - 100 Billion market in 2023/24