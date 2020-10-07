ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As regular readers of the Emerging Markets Report know we’re big fans of two things at the small cap level:

And while we argue in-house about which matters more, the reality is no real deal can exist in perpetuity without both being in place. And that’s why we’re now most pleased with some recent developments by Isiah Thomas’s Colombian cannabis producer, One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC).

A short while ago, Thomas and team held a zoom Investor Presentation where they covered a myriad of items and took questions from investors. We highly encourage investors to take an opportunity to hear this first-person update on some really important developments for OWP.

It’s clear they are at a tipping point.

We appreciate Thomas’s transparency and proactivity. It’s more than clear that the legendary athlete is bringing a stellar business background to this cannabis play, most notably his success with Cheurlin Champagnes where a deep relationship with the soil and sun, the people and the plant are also required. Thomas’s hoops background aside, he appears to be very well prepared to lead OWP into what they are calling their ‘first revenue phase.’

It’s not going unnoticed. Check out a recent Benzinga feature about Isiah’s path to One World Pharma.

But it’s the ‘entering its first revenue phase’ statement that is what we’re really focused on with OWP. It could truly be transformative.

There are myriad cannabis plays in public markets. Very few are established in Colombia where Mr. Thomas often extols the “equatorial advantage” in the favorable climate for growing hemp and cannabis at scale.

Entering a revenue phase also means that the Company has climbed the logistical mountain of licensing, infrastructure, labor, and seed characterization. A gargantuan task no less.

As Isiah explains in the presentation, now comes an opportunity to harvest and sell, to solicit very large customers and grow to spec via its compelling Futures program and to at-last reap the harvest of revenue… from the harvest.

So we will continue to follow One World Pharma armed with more clarity about the opportunity, and as the Company at last pursues ever-important revenue from long anticipated harvests.

