North Bullfrog Project’s, Preliminary Economic Assessment – Corvus Gold’s Detailed Phase-1, Standalone, Near-Term Mine Development Plan in the Bullfrog Mining District, Nevada

In USD @$1,500 gold (base case) @$1,900 gold Total pre-tax cash flow $763M, IRR 55% $1,363M, IRR 80% Total post-tax NPV 5% $452M, IRR 47% $815M, IRR 70% Payback 2.1 years 1.7 years Cash Costs & AISC first 7 years $589/oz Au & $727/oz Au Initial Capital $167M (inclusive of $41M of contingency)



Sustaining Capital $132M

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) announces results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of the Company’s North Bullfrog project in southwest Nevada (Figure 1). Results outline the potential for a large, standalone, Nevada mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics. This project will be the initial mine development target for Corvus because of its expected low initial capital requirements, potential high margins and anticipated strong free cashflow generation that could provide development capital for the Company’s potential, second mining project at the Mother Lode deposit.

The PEA results indicate robust economics at a gold price of $1,500/oz with free cash flow of $763M and post-tax NPV 5% of $452M with an IRR of 47% and strong leverage to higher gold prices with a USD $1.36B pre-tax cash flow at $1,900 gold price and post-tax NPV 5% $815M with an IRR of 70% (Table 1). The financial performance of the North Bullfrog project PEA as a standalone project, at its base case $1,500 gold price produces comparable results to the overall previously announced combined North Bullfrog-Mother Lode project PEA reported in November of 2018 at its base case, $1,250 gold price. The North Bullfrog Project could be an excellent development option for Corvus to advance gold production in the Bullfrog Mining District. Corvus Gold’s potential of becoming the first producer in the Bullfrog Mining District could position it for expanding organic production growth and possible further District consolidation of other assets. The North Bullfrog property is considered to be a separate, standalone project for the Company.

The North Bullfrog PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Table 1

Sensitivity Analysis for Preliminary Economic Assessment, North Bullfrog Project (USD)

Gold Price ($/Oz) Pre-Tax Free Cash Flow ($M) Pre-Tax IRR Post-Tax NPV @ 5% ($M) Post Tax IRR Payback (Yrs) $1,200 $313 32% $172 27% 2.8 $1,400 $613 48% $360 41% 2.3 $1,500 (base case) $763 55% $452 47% 2.1 $1,600 $913 62% $544 53% 2.0 $1,800 $1,213 74% $725 64% 1.8 $1,900 $1,363 80% $815 70% 1.7 $2,000 $1,513 86% $905 75% 1.7



Figure 1: North Bullfrog project location map and conceptual infrastructure layout is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a972a664-6b47-447e ...

Jeffrey Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus states, “The results from our PEA study of the North Bullfrog project are encouraging. The potential projected annual gold production during the first 7 years is significant, especially as a new open pit deposit in Nevada. The PEA demonstrates the potential for the project to produce nearly 147,000 ounces of gold and 400,000 ounces of silver per year at a projected low cost which could result in high margins. This analysis, in conjunction with our continued positive Mother Lode and District-wide exploration drill results, is encouraging for expanding and improving the economic model as our programs move forward. Furthermore, the greater Bullfrog District is seeing a resurgence of exploration activity with multiple mining companies conducting large scale drilling programs and new discoveries being made. The North Bullfrog PEA study has highlighted a re-emergence of the Bullfrog Gold District and with Corvus Gold’s commanding land position we believe we have the District’s dominant asset base with excellent growth potential for our shareholders.”

The North Bullfrog Project is modeled as a large open pit, run-of-mine, heap leach operation with a grinding circuit for gravity gold recovery of the high-grade YellowJacket vein and stockwork deposit. The mining plan utilizes standard mining practices and has a production scale that is currently being used by many operating open pit mines in Nevada. The updated North Bullfrog mineral resource estimate is shown in Table 5.

The new PEA study also includes a number of changes to the prior North Bullfrog project (NBP) configuration which enhance the project that include:

Incorporating new NBP metallurgical testing results that indicated that the high-grade vein and vein stockwork mineralization at YellowJacket can be processed by a simple gravity mill and that the gravity tail can then be directly blended with low-grade mineralization for final gold recovery on the Heap Leach Pad. The approach reduced plant capital and Opex costs while maintaining relatively high gold (85%) recovery for the YellowJacket mineralization. The process plant and processing configuration for NBP has been modified to incorporate this approach.

Defining a starter phase of mining at NBP that focuses on the higher-grade YellowJacket vein and higher-grade heap leach mineralization to begin the project, increasing project returns and cash flow in the early mining phase.

Improved open-pit mining and development plans to enhance project economics.



The PEA only includes drill results completed up until May 2020. In addition, Corvus will continue follow-up mineral resource expansion work and new discovery drilling on priority targets at both the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode properties through 2021.

Table 2

Select Estimates for first 7 years of PEA production Plan for North Bullfrog Project

First 7 Years of Production (Mill & Heap Leach) Heap Leach1 Mill2 Total Total Estimated Ozs of Mineralized

Material Processed

Au 826,170 551,770 1,377,940 Ag 2,489,380 4,029,980 6,519,360 Recovery (%)

Au 72% 85% 77% Ag 13% 63% 44% Total Estimated Ozs from Mineralized

Material Recoverable

Au 598,030 466,900 1,064,930 Ag 316,790 2,537,800 2,854,590 Estimate Avg. Annual Gold Ozs Production3 for the

first 7 years 80,2903 66,7103 147,0003

1-Heap leach recoverable gold excludes mill recovery of YellowJacket gravity tail

2-Mill recoverable gold includes heap leach recovery from YellowJacket gravity tail

3-Includes adjustments for pad inventory build-up in early years





Table 3

Preliminary Economic Assessment - North Bullfrog Project @ USD $1,500/oz Gold Price

Parameter Summary Data Pre-Tax Cash Flow; IRR USD $763 M; 55% Post-Tax NPV 5%; IRR USD $452 M; 47% Overall Strip Ratio 0.91 to 1 (overburden – process tonne) Cash Cost Years 1-7 (USD per Au ounce) $589 AISC Years 1-7 (USD/produced Au oz) $727 Year 1-7 Average Annual Gold Production 147,000 ounces Mine Life 14 years Total Gold Production 1,466,550 ounces Initial Capital Cost (USD) $167M Sustaining Capital Cost (USD) $132M Average Mill

Recovery1 (%)

Au 85% Ag 63% Average Heap Leach

Recovery (%)

Au 72% Ag 13% Average Total Mining Rate2 (t/day) 84,800 Average Mineralization Mining Rate* (t/day) 43,300

1-mill recovery -gravity concentrate plus heap leach of gravity tail

2-14-year rate including capitalized mining in year -1.





Table 4

Resource Assumptions1 for North Bullfrog Project PEA

Parameter Unit Mayflower Jolly Jane Sierra Blanca YellowJacket Mining Cost USD/total tonne 1.64 1.70 1.70 2.23 Au Cut-Off g/tonne 0.08 0.06 0.06 0.35 Processing Cost USD/process tonne 1.72 1.72 1.72 4.21 Au Recovery % 72 62 73 85 Ag Recovery % 13 6 13 65 Administrative Cost USD/process tonne 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 Refining & Sales USD/Au oz 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 Au Selling Price USD/oz 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 Slope Angle Degrees 50 50 50 50

1-Cost and recovery assumptions used in Whittle Pit Evaluations





Table 5

North Bullfrog Project PEA Mineral Resource Summary (effective Sept. 4, 2020)

(pit constrained at $1,500/oz gold price)

Mill Resource Run of Mine Heap Leach (0.20-0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade) (0.06-0.10 g/t Au cut-off grade) Mineral Resource Category Tonnes (M) Gold (g/t) Gold (kozs) Tonnes (M) Gold (g/t) Gold (kozs) Measured 9.54 1.46 447 27.60 0.25 222 Indicated 15.13 1.21 590 139.87 0.19 848 Total M & I 24.67 1.31 1,037 167.47 0.20 1,070 Inferred 0.42 0.97 13 67.25 0.19 401





Mill Resource Run of Mine Heap Leach (0.20-0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade) (0.06-0.10 g/t Au cut-off grade) Mineral Resource Category Tonnes (M) Silver (g/t) Silver (kozs) Tonnes (M) Silver (g/t) Silver (kozs) Measured 9.54 10.18 3,121 27.60 0.78 695 Indicated 15.13 7.61 3,702 139.87 0.62 2,788 Total M & I 24.67 8.60 6,823 167.47 0.65 3,483 Inferred 0.42 7.96 107 67.25 0.55 1,185

Total Project Measured & Indicated ounces: 2.1Mozs Gold; 10.3Mozs Silver

Total Project Inferred ounces: 0.41Mozs Gold; 1.29Mozs Silver

See Cautionary Note to US Investors below

The Mineral Resources above are effective as of September 4, 2020

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources

Assumes heap leach processing of disseminated oxidized mineralization

Assumes gravity mill processing of NBP YellowJacket oxide mineralization with heap leach processing of the gravity tail

Au Cut-Off - break-even grade derived from Whittle input parameters at USD $1,500 per ounce gold price



The North Bullfrog PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

The National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report for the North Bullfrog PEA and updates of the North Bullfrog mineral resource estimate is expected to be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile by the end of the business day on November 20, 2020. For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the PEA. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Jeffrey A. Pontius (CPG 11044), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Pontius is not independent of Corvus, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

Carl E. Brechtel, (Nevada PE 008744 and Registered Member 353000 of SME), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has coordinated execution of the work outlined in this news release and has also reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Brechtel is not independent of Corvus, as he is the COO and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

The work program at North Bullfrog was designed and supervised by Mark Reischman, Corvus Gold’s Nevada Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project log and track all samples prior to sealing and shipping. Quality control is monitored by the insertion of blind certified standard reference materials and blanks into each sample shipment. All mineral resource sample shipments are sealed and shipped to American Assay Laboratories (“AAL”) in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and assaying. AAL is independent of the Company. AAL’s quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025:1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are forwarded to AAL and an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for additional quality control. Mr. Pontius, a qualified person, has verified the data underlying the information disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information by reviewing the reports of AAL, methodologies, results and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG (10965), Registered Member of SME (4025107) and President of Resource Development Associates Inc., is an independent consulting geologist specializing in Mineral Reserve and Resource calculation reporting, mining project analysis and due diligence evaluations. He is acting as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, and is the primary author of the Technical Report for the Mineral Resource estimate and has reviewed and approved the Mineral Resource estimate and the Preliminary Economic Assessment summarized in this news release. Mr. Wilson has over 31 years of experience in surface mining, resource estimation and strategic mine planning. Mr. Wilson is independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Mr. Wilson, a qualified person, has verified the data underlying the information disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information by reviewing the reports of AAL, methodologies, results and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Metallurgical testing on North Bullfrog and Mother Lode samples has been performed by McClelland Analytical Services Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, Nevada (“McClelland”), Resource Development Inc. of Wheatridge, CO (RDi) and Hazen Research Inc. of Golden, CO (HRi). McClelland is an ISO 17025 accredited facility that supplies quantitative chemical analysis in support of metallurgical, exploration and environmental testing using classic methods and modern analytical instrumentation. McClelland has met the requirements of the IAS Accreditations Criteria for Testing Laboratories (AC89), has demonstrated compliance with ANS/ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2005, General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, and has been accredited, since November 12, 2012. Hazen Research Inc. (“Hazen”), an independent laboratory, has performed flotation, AAO testing and cyanide leach testing on samples of sulphide mineralization from the YellowJacket zone and Swale area of Sierra Blanca, and roasting tests on Mother Lode flotation concentrate. Hazen holds analytical certificates from state regulatory agencies and the US Environmental Protection Agency (the “EPA”). Hazen participates in performance evaluation studies to demonstrate competence and maintains a large stock of standard reference materials from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Canadian Centre for Mineral and Energy Technology (CANMET), the EPA and other sources. Hazen’s QA program has been developed for conformance to the applicable requirements and standards referenced in 10 CFR 830.120 subpart A quality assurance requirements, January 1, 2002. Resource Development Inc. is a state-of-the-art laboratory for metallic and industrial minerals filling a need for high quality, cost-effective, and timely technical services for the international mining industry.

About the North Bullfrog Projects, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 85.7 km2 in southern Nevada. The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 1,118 federal unpatented mining claims. The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of

Corvus Gold Inc.

(signed) Jeffrey A. Pontius

Jeffrey A. Pontius,

President & Chief Executive Officer

