 

Medius spend management suite recognized in Spend Matters SolutionMap 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius features on the Spend Matters SolutionMap in seven categories. The spend management firm also finds several of its cloud solutions recognized as a `Value Leader'. These achievements illustrate how Medius delivers significant ROI and speed to value resulting in high customer satisfaction rates. 

"We are proud to be part of the Spend Matters SolutionMap - a tool that helps businesses to select the spend management solution that best meets their needs", says Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius. "Medius' position on the SolutionMap sends a clear message that our modular spend management solution suite is perfectly poised to support growing businesses", Åkerberg concludes. 

The Spend Matters SolutionMap is a semi-annual report that compares 77 procurement technology providers across 13 categories. SolutionMap, which began in 2017, has become the definitive procurement technology benchmark due to the depth of analyst assessments, quantity of real-life customer inputs and frequency of release (semi-annually) to accurately reflect vendor capabilities and market developments. 

Medius is featured in the Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management and Risk, Contract Lifecycle Management, eProcurement, Procure to Pay, AP Automation and Invoice to Pay categories.  

Of note is Medius' position for Medius Sourcing and Medius Supplier Relationship Management, which are rated amongst the highest for the audience segment `Nimble'. This buyer persona is defined by Spend Matters as a fast-growing, dynamic and results-oriented organization that needs modern, intuitive solutions that offer speed to value at a reasonable price. 

"Medius scores high on both current product and vision, making it the best choice for organizations that seek an innovative partner who remains committed to supporting their digital transformation." says Daniel Saraste, SVP Product Strategy and Innovation at Medius 

Learn more about Spend Matters SolutionMap: https://spendmatters.com/solutionmap/

