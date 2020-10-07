CIG Capital's Charles D. Carey on the lending-based revolution of project finance || FinTech Magazine

 

NORWICH, England, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial services landscape is changing rapidly, and, in these turbulent times, investment companies can be inclined to focus solely on the bottom line.

However, in our lead story, Charles D. Carey, serial entrepreneur and Managing Partner of CIG Capital, reminds us that investment is about more than just money and describes why funding desperately needs to modernise.

"In terms of modernisation, investors need to change the way they address funding. I'm an entrepreneur: I love to teach and provide a message that will solve problems," he says. "Finance is just a tool, and, although it's an important tool, you don't need to be an expert. All you need to know is, 'What's the money going to do' and 'How's it going to come back to us in a return'. That's the most important part." In essence, CIG Capital's approach emphasises finding the individual value in each prospective venture and working tirelessly to develop it; recouping invested funds occurs simply as a natural consequence of this success.

Elsewhere, we had the privilege of interviewing some of the leading financial institutions around the globe, including Afore XXI-Banorte, Visions Federal Credit Union and Quontic Bank. Patricks Sells, CIO at Quontic and an industry-recognised innovator, describes his vision of the modern digital bank and why workplace culture is essential in finance.

Our editorial stories feature a host of distinguished guests this month, including Eli Rosner, CPO/CTO at Finastra, on digital transformation; Laurén Robbins, VP at ServiceNow, on lean and agile thinking in banking; and Ethan Beard, Snr VP of Xpring at Ripple, on blockchain.

Also, we count down our Top 10 picks for the most successful digital banks in the world today, arranged by capital raised in funding rounds.

READ FINTECH MAGAZINE HERE

Contact:

Shirin Sadr
Shirin.sadr@bizclikmedia.com 
+442080542069

