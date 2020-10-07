Pulse Biosciences Announces Presentation of Clinical Results Using Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology for the Clearance of Skin Lesions at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that clinical results from studies spanning the Company’s dermatologic application portfolio will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) virtual annual meeting on October 9-11, 2020. Positive study results generated using the Company’s innovative cellular-specific Nano-Pulse Stimulation mechanism performed with its CellFX System for the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions, cutaneous non-genital warts, plantar warts, and basal cell carcinoma will be presented in two oral presentations and two e-posters.

These newest published results from NPS clinical studies provide further evidence of the unique CellFX cellular mechanism of action for multiple applications across the lesion treatment spectrum. These recent findings were also the basis for the recently initiated multicenter clinical study to compare NPS technology to RF electrodessication in clearing sebaceous hyperplasia lesions. Treatment of the first study patient was previously announced by the Company on October 1, 2020.