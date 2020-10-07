Pulse Biosciences Announces Presentation of Clinical Results Using Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology for the Clearance of Skin Lesions at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that clinical results from studies spanning the Company’s dermatologic application portfolio will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) virtual annual meeting on October 9-11, 2020. Positive study results generated using the Company’s innovative cellular-specific Nano-Pulse Stimulation mechanism performed with its CellFX System for the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions, cutaneous non-genital warts, plantar warts, and basal cell carcinoma will be presented in two oral presentations and two e-posters.
These newest published results from NPS clinical studies provide further evidence of the unique CellFX cellular mechanism of action for multiple applications across the lesion treatment spectrum. These recent findings were also the basis for the recently initiated multicenter clinical study to compare NPS technology to RF electrodessication in clearing sebaceous hyperplasia lesions. Treatment of the first study patient was previously announced by the Company on October 1, 2020.
“The positive results being shared at this year’s ASDS meeting add to the growing body of evidence in support of using Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivered by the CellFX System to treat a broad range of dermatology applications for which targeted clearance of cellular lesions or structures is medically or cosmetically desirable,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “These data underscore our persistent dedication to providing dermatologists a highly differentiated non-thermal solution with vast opportunity.”
Highlights from this meeting of leading dermatologic surgeons demonstrate:
- Successful use of lower NPS energy levels to maintain high levels of effectiveness in clearing sebaceous hyperplasia lesions with greatly improved cosmesis and high subject satisfaction
- Favorable clearance rate for warts on the hands, leg, knee, neck; no plume detected in a subset of NPS procedures
- Encouraging findings of biopsy-confirmed elimination of residual BCC in the known NPS treatment zone for 8 nodular BCCs and 21 superficial BCCs, indicating promising potential for NPS treatment of both BCC-subtypes
- Strong clearance rate of difficult-to-treat, recalcitrant plantar warts in a single treatment session
Dr. Ted Lain, author of the non-genital cutaneous wart study, said: “We are pleased to present conclusive evidence of consistently high rates of clearance across a variety of anatomical areas in one to two NPS treatments. Compared to today’s standard wart treatments, which typically require two to four visits to clear common cutaneous warts, these NPS results represent a much more convenient approach for the patient and the physician.” Dr. Lain is Chief Medical Officer of Sanova Dermatology in Austin, TX.
