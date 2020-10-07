 

Pulse Biosciences Announces Presentation of Clinical Results Using Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology for the Clearance of Skin Lesions at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that clinical results from studies spanning the Company’s dermatologic application portfolio will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) virtual annual meeting on October 9-11, 2020. Positive study results generated using the Company’s innovative cellular-specific Nano-Pulse Stimulation mechanism performed with its CellFX System for the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions, cutaneous non-genital warts, plantar warts, and basal cell carcinoma will be presented in two oral presentations and two e-posters.

These newest published results from NPS clinical studies provide further evidence of the unique CellFX cellular mechanism of action for multiple applications across the lesion treatment spectrum. These recent findings were also the basis for the recently initiated multicenter clinical study to compare NPS technology to RF electrodessication in clearing sebaceous hyperplasia lesions. Treatment of the first study patient was previously announced by the Company on October 1, 2020.

“The positive results being shared at this year’s ASDS meeting add to the growing body of evidence in support of using Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivered by the CellFX System to treat a broad range of dermatology applications for which targeted clearance of cellular lesions or structures is medically or cosmetically desirable,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “These data underscore our persistent dedication to providing dermatologists a highly differentiated non-thermal solution with vast opportunity.”

Highlights from this meeting of leading dermatologic surgeons demonstrate:

  • Successful use of lower NPS energy levels to maintain high levels of effectiveness in clearing sebaceous hyperplasia lesions with greatly improved cosmesis and high subject satisfaction
  • Favorable clearance rate for warts on the hands, leg, knee, neck; no plume detected in a subset of NPS procedures
  • Encouraging findings of biopsy-confirmed elimination of residual BCC in the known NPS treatment zone for 8 nodular BCCs and 21 superficial BCCs, indicating promising potential for NPS treatment of both BCC-subtypes
  • Strong clearance rate of difficult-to-treat, recalcitrant plantar warts in a single treatment session

Dr. Ted Lain, author of the non-genital cutaneous wart study, said: “We are pleased to present conclusive evidence of consistently high rates of clearance across a variety of anatomical areas in one to two NPS treatments. Compared to today’s standard wart treatments, which typically require two to four visits to clear common cutaneous warts, these NPS results represent a much more convenient approach for the patient and the physician.” Dr. Lain is Chief Medical Officer of Sanova Dermatology in Austin, TX.

Seite 1 von 4
Pulse Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Pulse Biosciences Announces FDA IDE Approval and Initiation of Sebaceous Hyperplasia Study
29.09.20
Pulse Biosciences Announces Receipt of MDSAP Certification
15.09.20
Pulse Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Awards To New Employees