 

Nephros to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13th at 11 30 AM ET

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th – 16th, 2020.

Nephros is scheduled to present on October 13th at 11:30 AM ET, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37947.

For additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please register at https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria and viruses from water, providing barriers that aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines. 

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath, SequaPath, and DialyPath systems, provide data on water-borne biological content to medical and water quality professionals. Our products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to deliver actionable water pathogen information in real time.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever “Best Ideas Bowl”. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we’re focused on alpha. The Best Ideas Bowl is sure to have some big winners too.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:
Bill Douglass
Gotham Communications, LLC
(646) 504-0890
bill@gothamcomm.com

Company Contact:
Andy Astor, President and CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com




