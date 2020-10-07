 

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with Psilocybin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, NeuroPharm Inc. ("NeuroPharm”), has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering composition of matter claims regarding a psychedelic therapy enhancer for the treatment of certain psychiatric disorders, including enhancements to treatments for PTSD.

The provisional patent application covers, among other things, an enhancer that reduces the enzymatic breakdown of psilocin, the active ingredient in psilocybin that causes psychedelic effects. This may result in an enhanced psychedelic experience in the treatment of PTSD, whether by extended in time, intensity, intensity per dose, or a combination thereof.

NeuroPharm is a developer of natural health, psilocybin-based treatments for PTSD and mental health disorders in the veteran community. In collaboration with its strategic partners, is deploying evidence-based medicine in the establishment of psilocybin-based therapies addressing the unmet needs of high-risk constituents. NeuroPharm is focused on developing unique and proprietary technologies to treat various mental health conditions frequently experienced by veterans such as PTSD, depression, addiction, anxiety, and panic disorders as well as migraine and cluster headaches.

Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine, commented: “The invention covered by this exciting provisional patent filing holds great promise for the treatment of a range of psychiatric disorders. By reducing the enzymatic breakdown of psilocin, we may be able to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of psilocybin at lower dosages. Dose reduction may convey a range of benefits including an enhanced psychedelic experience, limiting non-therapeutic impacts and lower costs of administration. This helps to advance our mission to develop and bring to market treatments addressing a range of mental health conditions including PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine’s experienced cross functional teams have the capabilities to oversee all areas of drug development including synthesis, drug delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and marketing. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations Mydecine is at the forefront of the efficient development of psychedelic derived medicines and therapeutic solutions. Our trailblazing portfolio of companies is focused on providing innovative and effective treatment options that can help millions of people live healthier lives.

