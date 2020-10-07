 

FTI Consulting Appoints Maureen Greene James as Vice President of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Maureen Greene James as Vice President of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging.

Ms. Greene James will lead FTI Consulting’s global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging team, which supports the firm’s efforts to attract, retain and develop diverse talent and maintain an inclusive culture. She will play a pivotal role in creating and leading the diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy in partnership with the firm’s Executive Committee and segment leadership globally.

“Attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent is important not only for building a better firm, but also to help our clients reach better outcomes,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “Maureen is an influential and inspiring leader who can collaborate with senior leadership and teams throughout the organization to drive fundamental and lasting impact.”

Ms. Greene James joins FTI Consulting from Cognizant, where she was North America Leader of Inclusion and Leadership Development. She was responsible for creating the company’s diversity and inclusion vision and strategy while strengthening its commitment to attract, hire and retain diverse talent. She collaborated with leaders globally on the design, delivery and implementation of development experiences for senior-level employees with a key focus on gender diversity.

Prior to joining Cognizant, Ms. Greene James spent nearly 12 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she held several human resources leadership roles, including U.S. Talent Strategy Leader, Market Human Resources Leader for PwC’s Enterprise Solutions Center in Tampa, and National Human Capital Leader for the firm’s finance function. As National Talent Management Director within PwC’s Office of Diversity, she was responsible for the talent identification, career development and advancement of high-performing diverse professionals in the Tax and Advisory service lines.

“Simply talking about the issues is not enough, and I was impressed with the authenticity and commitment from FTI Consulting’s senior leadership to not only engage in courageous dialogue with employees globally, but then develop concrete actions to immediately begin moving the needle forward,” Ms. Greene James said. “The work of diversity, inclusion and belonging is continually evolving. We are laying the foundation at FTI Consulting to foster workplaces that truly celebrate diversity, advance inclusion and represent the clients and communities we serve globally.”

Ms. Greene James has been recognized for her professional accomplishments in Black Enterprise magazine and in 2014 received the “Most Powerful and Influential Woman” Award for the state of Florida by the National Diversity Council. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and a lifetime member of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, where she held a national board seat as Senior Vice President of Branding and Communications from 2010-2012.

Ms. Greene James holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University, a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix, the Professional in Human Resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional certification.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


