Kaleido Biosciences Announces Data from MMT Programs Accepted for Presentation at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Ex vivo data from candidate KB109, under evaluation in two clinical studies for COVID-19, to be presented at IDWeek 2020

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), today announced that data from its Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) programs for hepatic encephalopathy, cardiovascular and liver disease, and COVID-19 disease have been accepted for poster presentations at upcoming scientific conferences. Data from the MMT program KB109, under evaluation in two clinical studies in the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease, will be featured at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2020, taking place Oct. 21-25, 2020 in a virtual format. Candidates KB39 and KB174 will be featured during The Liver Meeting 2020, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which is taking place Nov. 13-16, 2020, also in a virtual format.

“The results to be presented for KB109 will include its effect ex vivo on decreasing pathogens, increasing beneficial commensal bacteria, and increasing short chain fatty acid production supporting its potential in addressing viral respiratory infection by promoting appropriate immune function. In addition, we are pleased to present preclinical results for KB39 and expect to nominate an MMT therapy candidate with potential for development in the treatment of cardiometabolic and liver diseases in 2021,” commented Katharine Knobil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development at Kaleido. “Finally, additional analyses from our clinical study of KB174 in patients with well-compensated cirrhosis improve our understanding of the mechanism in the potential treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, and also help to explain the reductions in microbiome nitrogen metabolism observed in several studies. The attributes of KB174 and the strengths of an MMT approach continue to show excellent promise for this indication.”

IDWeek 2020 Presentation:

Abstract Title: Development of a Novel Synthetic Glycan to Prevent Bacterial Infections and Ameliorate Respiratory Viral Infections (Poster #0610)

Lead Author: Jeffrey Meisner – Associate Director of Biology, Kaleido Biosciences

The Liver Meeting 2020 presentations:

Abstract Title: KB39, a novel synthetic glycan modulating the gut microbiome, decreases fatty liver and atherosclerosis in diet-induced murine models of non-alcoholic fatty liver and cardiovascular disease (Poster #616)