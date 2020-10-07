 

TEDxMalmö Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Interactive Virtual Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that its InfernoAR platform has been selected by TEDxMalmö for its first ever virtual event to be held on December 12th, 2020 in Sweden.

TEDxMalmö will be reflective of the traditional in-person events that the TED brand is known for, featuring performances, entertainment, TEDTalks, interactive content, Q&As with speakers and more. The event will be hosted entirely through NexTech’s InfernoAR platform to ensure the safety of participants, while also expanding its offering to the global community.

NexTech is currently working with TEDxMalmö to build a digital venue for the event that will keep attendees engaged while simplifying navigation throughout the various video presentations, breakout sessions, structured networking events, live entertainment, workshops and master classes.

“To deliver an exemplary digital event, we need the best of the best which is why I reached out to NexTech. We need cutting-edge technology, a fully customisable platform and a team filled with top talents to make the TEDxMalmö digital event happen. I am certain that NexTech fulfills all those requirements,” said Saga Gardevärn, Founder of TEDxMalmö. “While it felt impossible at first to adjust, with NexTech we have managed to entirely change direction and shift focus from producing a physical event to one that is entirely digital. Together, TEDxMalmö and NexTech are working very hard on developing a platform that will be able to match a physical event and give our guests the chance to partake in the digital experience we’re offering while keeping them engaged, a unique challenge specific to events held through digital venues.”

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We are thrilled to be working on this event with Saga and the TEDxMalmö team. We are experiencing tremendous momentum across all of our businesses and rapidly signing international deals with market leaders like TEDx who are choosing our InfernoAR over our competition because our platform simply is a better solution. TEDx puts on over 3000 annual events and we see this as the start of a long-term relationship with one of the biggest conference brands in the world.” He continues, “We see significant business opportunities to use AR at TEDx events with our newly acquired AirShow app. Turning keynote speakers into human holograms could become the new normal sooner than people think as COVID hastens the digital transformation of all businesses”.

