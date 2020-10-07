 

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration of Caswell Prospect

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 13:37  |  76   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to provide an update on the active exploration program of the Caswell prospect at Shining Tree property in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Northern Ontario, (see press release of September 16, 2020 “Platinex Inc. Announces Initiation of Exploration on Its Shining Tree Property”). The Shining Tree property is the largest holding in the Shining Tree gold district at 20,750 hectares (51,274 acres) situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit owned by Caldas Gold to the east and the mine development-stage Cote gold deposit to the west owned by Iamgold.

Current Exploration Program

The current exploration program will focus on the underexplored 21 kilometres of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone and associated syenite intrusives. This major deformation zone trends as far west as Borden Lake, through the area of the Cote gold deposit, directly through the Platinex Shining Tree property and on to the Juby deposit. A key initial target for Platinex along this trend will be the Caswell prospect, which hosts a 700 m wide east-west corridor of shear zones and quartz veining.

A mechanical stripping and channel sampling program is currently in progress on the property to further assess the extent and gold mineralization within an approximately 700m wide corridor of veining, shearing and alteration. Figure 1 includes areas of stripping and sampling program.

Results from the stripping and channel sampling work will provide input to a diamond drilling program to follow which will test strike extensions of the vein systems beneath deeper overburden areas and test the width of the zone.

In 2010, Platinex conducted a surface stripping and channel sampling program traversing much of the width of the structure. A total 370 channel samples, and four grab samples were taken and analysed for gold by ALS Chemex of Vancouver by fire assay. Sample material included both the veins and enclosing altered shear zones. This work which is described as part of the Historical Work below and the proposed coverage this year are depicted on the attached Figure 1.

In March and April, 2011 Platinex completed a seven hole 1,070 m drilling program on the Caswell area. The first hole, WP11-01, returned a gold assay of 18.75 g/t over 0.5m within a broader zone of visible gold bearing quartz-tourmaline veining assaying 4.52 g/t over 2.52 m believed to be within vein 108 and immediately south of trench 4.

Seite 1 von 4
Platinex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Platinex Inc. Announces Initiation of Exploration on Its Shining Tree Property