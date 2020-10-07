CGG Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.10.2020, 13:41 | 36 | 0 |
CGG
A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,113,243
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241
Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority
|
Date of the information
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
September 30, 2020
|
711,324,363
|
711,560,353
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0