 

CGG Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

CGG

A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,113,243
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority

 

Date of the information

  		 

Number of shares 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights
 

September 30, 2020

  		 

711,324,363 		 

711,560,353

 

24.09.20
CGG: Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS
22.09.20
CGG: CGG’s Fast-Track Data from Basin-Wide Gippsland 3D Survey Supports Australia’s Acreage Release

10.08.20
27
CGG - neue WKN nach reverse-split