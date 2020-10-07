 

Kern County Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Save Costs Amidst COVID-19

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Kern County, the third largest county in California by geography, has selected HPE GreenLake to drive its digital modernization efforts, save costs and improve performance.

Kern County recently embarked on a digital transformation initiative to modernize its IT and technology operations and deliver a cloud experience on-premises to the dozens of departments that rely on the county’s centralized IT system. By selecting HPE GreenLake, Kern County has gained the agility, flexibility, and innovation of the cloud, while preserving the compliance, governance, cost controls, and visibility of running its applications and workloads on-premises. As a result, Kern County has saved costs, increased efficiency, standardized architecture and continued to provide vital support and services to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kern County, home to almost one million California residents and comprised of over 40 different departments, turned to HPE GreenLake to overcome its departmental-specific IT challenges. Previously, every department had its own agreement with an OEM, and this created an enormously complex and costly system to manage. Kern County’s vision was simple: establish a central IT platform managed by the CIO office that acts as a service provider and broker of IT resources for all county departments. The county leveraged HPE GreenLake to create one unified framework so that all county departments can benefit from the same platform and economies of scale.

Today, over 75% of Kern County’s departments are supported by HPE GreenLake, and the goal is to reach 100%. Kern County was also attracted to the robust and continually expanding set of cloud services available through HPE GreenLake – which will allow the county to continue to grow and innovate on the HPE GreenLake platform.

“HPE GreenLake is a game changer because, among other reasons, it transforms financial optics – I am not worried about managing capital spend. I am now a broker to my organization, enabling departments to innovate and operate with agility, while I gain visibility, predictability, and centralized management of our operations and spend levels,” said Mac Avancena, CIO of Kern County. “This is analogous to me getting my electricity bill – it is addressed to me, comes to my house, meters what I am using in my home. I believe that this is the secret sauce that HPE GreenLake unearths; the ability to get to that level of transparency and granularity for the business so that everyone understands the value of what IT delivery is all about.”

