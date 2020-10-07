Juniper Networks Answers Who and What is On the Network with Risk-Based Access Control Capabilities and New VPN Application

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the release of its Adaptive Threat Profiling feature for Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Cloud, WootCloud HyperContext integration for device profiling and Juniper Secure Connect VPN application, giving organizations deep network visibility and extending security policy and access control beyond the branch office.

Extensive network visibility and consistent policy enforcement across all devices are the underpinnings of effective security and key to reducing risk. IT professionals can only secure what they can see and, therefore, struggle to quickly adapt protections to new attacks targeting their networks, especially when the targets of these attacks are remote users and IoT devices. These challenges are exacerbated by the drastic change this year in where and how employees work, introducing a greatly expanded attack surface almost overnight.

Juniper solves for these challenges by extending visibility and security policy to any device, anywhere and adapting access to the network and threat protection to stop targeted attacks as they are happening. This further delivers on Juniper’s Connected Security strategy of providing consistent user experiences and pervasive enforcement to all points of connection across the network.

Adaptive Threat Profiling

To better combat the continuous onslaught of new threats, organizations can use ATP Cloud’s Adaptive Threat Profiling to automatically create security intelligence threat feeds based on who and what is currently attacking the network and who the attack is targeting. This enables automated closed-loop protection across network infrastructure through SecIntel threat feeds. Adaptive Threat Profiling leverages Juniper Security Services to classify traffic based on endpoint OS and builds custom threat intelligence feeds that can then be used for further inspection or blocking at multiple enforcement points, giving organizations the power to respond to attacks in real-time and at scale.