Titan Medical Announces Election of Three New Independent Members to Its Board of Directors

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI) , a medical device company focused on the design and development of robotic surgical technologies for single access surgery, today announced the election of Paul Cataford, Anthony J. Giovinazzo and Cary G. Vance to its Board of Directors. All three individuals were nominated by the Board and were approved by shareholders voting at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 30 th (the “AGM”). Subsequent to the AGM, the Board held a meeting and the following elections to Board committees were made:

The new directors join David McNally, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of Titan Medical, and Director Stephen Randall, who recently retired from the company as CFO after serving the Company for over 10 years. The Board now consists of a majority of independent corporate directors.

“We strategically sought this strong team, with its significant experience leading young companies with innovative technologies through highly regulated environments to commercialization,” said David McNally, Chairman, President and CEO of Titan Medical Inc. “We’ve had a very productive first meeting, designating committee chairmanships for governance, reporting and communication, and compensation. This active board is already undertaking the initiative to develop and execute a comprehensive investor communications strategy based on the best practices of similar development stage companies.”

About Paul Cataford

Mr. Cataford is the CEO and co-founder of Zephyr Sleep Technologies Inc., a medical device company specializing in the treatment and diagnoses of sleep-disordered breathing. He brings significant technology transfer and early stage company experience to Titan Medical’s board and has served as independent corporate director on a number of public boards of directors at companies listed on the TSX, Nasdaq and TSXV including: Sierra Wireless, Inc., Trakopolis IoT Corp., SemiBioSys Genetics Inc., and AGJunction Inc. Mr. Cataford has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University, an MBA specializing in Finance from Schulich School of Business at York University, and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors - Directors College, Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto.