 

Avaya Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award for Giving Back to Global Communities and Customers During COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Avaya with the 2020 Tech Cares Award for going above and beyond to provide global communities, clients, and frontline workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As the pandemic continues to impact global businesses, Avaya has reimagined the way we connect with our customers, our colleagues and our communities and has provided the Avaya OneCloud communications and collaboration solutions that are helping them stay engaged, stay connected and stay safe,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “The pre-COVID mindset must continue evolving to give employees the ability to work from anywhere. Avaya continues to provide the capabilities and the experience that is creating the future of the digital workplace and the future of customer experience for our customers and users around the world.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Avaya quickly enabled more than 2.5 million remote workers for thousands of companies worldwide, and has also provided free software to schools, hospitals and healthcare providers, and other organizations to help them respond effectively to COVID-19. As early as January, the company donated video and communications solutions to hospitals in China and other locations to enable patients, doctors and family members to connect.

Avaya empowered healthcare institutions to serve their communities through emergency contact centers, contact tracing and remote care. The Avaya Spaces collaboration app and other innovative solutions are enabling educational institutions worldwide to adapt to new ways to educate and engage with students with cloud-based meeting and collaboration capabilities that are keeping students learning and curriculums on track.

In the government sector, Avaya has responded to urgent requests from officials around the world and established immediate video collaboration and communications solutions that successfully enable their operations to continue working seamlessly and effectively.

“We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “This pandemic isn’t just a test of fortitude. It's an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way Avaya responded to COVID-19. Avaya pivoted with grace, leading as one of the many companies standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel that all the winners are deserving of recognition—we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back.”

Seite 1 von 3
Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Avaya Spaces Collaboration App Enables Better Video Conferencing Experiences With NVIDIA AI
01.10.20
Contact Tracing by Avaya Named a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner for Exceptional Innovation
29.09.20
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud Office – Across Europe to Keep Businesses Productive
25.09.20
Avaya Announces Closing of Its Senior First Lien Notes Offering, Offer to Repurchase and Extend Maturity of First Lien Term Loans and Extension of Maturity of ABL Facility
21.09.20
Avaya Enables Students and Teachers Across the Globe to Bridge the Gap in the Digital Classroom Era
15.09.20
Avaya Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Sally
12.09.20
Avaya Announces Upsize and Pricing of Its Senior First Lien Notes Offering
10.09.20
Avaya Named 2020 STAR Award Winner for Innovation, Leadership and Excellence by the Technology & Services Industry Association
08.09.20
Avaya Announces Notes Offering