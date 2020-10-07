Gamida Cell to Present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

 

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to finding cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Michele Korfin, chief operating and chief commercial officer, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held virtually next week.

The following are specific details regarding Gamida Cell’s presentation at the conference:

  • Event: 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
  • Date: Monday, October 12 – Friday, October 16
  • Time: Company presentations will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference

Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Kaitlyn Dupont at kdupont@alliancerm.org.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to finding cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.

