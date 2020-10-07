TravelCenters of America Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 4th

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that it plans to issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens for trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Later that morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan M. Pertchik, President Barry Richards and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Peter Crage will host a conference call to review the third quarter 2020 results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4614. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5437. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 11, 2020. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148171.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.ta-petro.com. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

