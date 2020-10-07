 

PODS Turns to Medallia for Complete View of Customer Experience in a Single Platform

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that PODS Enterprises, LLC, the moving and storage company, has selected several Medallia technologies to have a comprehensive view of the customer experience.

“Delivering industry-leading customer care is essential to everything we do,” said Luci Rainey, SVP and Chief Customer Officer of PODS. “We are excited to partner with Medallia to help enable PODS to gain a more comprehensive understanding of our customer base. In turn, we believe those insights will provide guidance to strengthen our role as an ally during our customer’s life transitions via our innovative moving and storage offerings.”

Medallia Digital will provide PODS with a deep understanding of customer behaviors and experiences when engaging on their Website while Medallia Social will give PODS insights into customer sentiment by region, based on feedback shared on social channels. And with Medallia LivingLens, for the first time ever, PODS will give customers the option to share rich video feedback - more emotional and detailed engagement than a survey can provide alone.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

